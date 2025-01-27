For A High Protein McDonald's Meal, Order One Classic Sandwich

When it comes to getting your daily protein in, McDonald's might not be the first source you think of. The tasty Alaskan pollock-made Filet-O-Fish? Yes. The sweet (and iconic) McFlurry? Definitely. The many-ingredient-laden crispy french fries? You betcha. But there are actually a number of sandwiches on McDonald's menu that contain whopping servings of protein. There's one in particular that comes to mind and it's a classic.

That would be the McCrispy chicken sandwich, which clocks in with 26 grams of protein thanks to its sizable portion of meat. You can actually bolster the sandwich with additional protein — three grams' worth — if you add bacon when placing your order. This chicken sandwich, which began its life on the McDonald's menu as the Crispy Chicken sandwich in 2021 before being rebranded as the McCrispy in 2023 (and becoming a $1 billion brand-within-a-brand for the fast food chain), has enough protein on its own to keep you feeling full until dinnertime; especially if you were to accompany your meal at home with a fiber-filled side salad or some other serving of vegetables.