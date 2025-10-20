Why A Metal Baking Pan Is Ideal For Making Granita At Home

Granita is a perfect summertime treat. This Sicilian frozen dessert requires just a few ingredients and is naturally vegan. It's also super refreshing and can be made fruity, boozy, or caffeinated. All you need is a liquid, a sweetener, pureed fruit (if desired), and a baking pan.

Granita is easy to make in a pinch, but you will need to prep it ahead of time. The freezing process can take anywhere from two to four hours. However, there are some ways you can speed it up. To make granita quickly at home, use a metal baking pan.

Metal baking pans, like aluminium and stainless steel baking pans, will help your granita mixture to freeze faster than pans or trays made from other materials because metal has a high thermal conductivity. This means metal both cools down and heats up faster. Metal baking pans are also ideal to use because, unlike nonstick baking pans, they don't contain potentially toxic coatings.