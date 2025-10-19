The Popular Baking Spice That Allegedly Used To Prevent Black Death

Most folks learned about the Black Plague during school, though you might also know it by its other names — the Black Death and bubonic plague. This devastating illness has left many imprints on our current society, ranging from wine windows in Italy that limit human contact to household clocks and sanitation practices. One surprising result of the disease is that most homes contain nutmeg in their spice racks. This isn't because people were hungry for good cooking while sick with bubonic plague. Instead, nutmeg became a sought-after staple during the 1300s and 1600s plague outbreaks because people thought it was a cure.

As you might guess from the millions who died during the initial bubonic plague and later resurgence, nutmeg was not an effective cure. However, that doesn't mean doctors of the time were just making desperate guesses. Nutmeg was already being administered as a psychoactive drug, with documented results, and it was commonly used to help with gut problems and joint pain. They didn't know it at the time, but nutmeg also has antibacterial properties, similar to medicine that modern science has found effective in treating early stages of bubonic plague. The spice has remained a valuable medicine as well as a yummy flavoring over the years, and we owe that in part to its coveted status during the Black Plague.