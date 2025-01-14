Nutmeg Poisoning Sounds Terrible — And Frighteningly Easy To Get

Every sprinkle of nutmeg in your pumpkin pie whispers "holiday magic," but overdo it, and you're looking at something closer to a horror story. Nutmeg, that warm and aromatic spice we love in holiday desserts, has a surprising dark side. Used sparingly, it adds depth and cozy flavor to everything from Julia Child's creamiest pumpkin pie to homemade eggnog and even a classic, no-nonsense creamed spinach. But 2 teaspoons or more of nutmeg isn't just unpleasant — it can be downright toxic.

The line between festive and frightening is surprisingly thin. Nutmeg contains a compound called myristicin, which, in high doses, can cause symptoms ranging from nausea and dizziness to hallucinations and even organ failure. Once triggered, symptoms often emerge within one to six hours. For pregnant women, the risks are even greater, as large amounts of nutmeg have been linked to birth defects or miscarriage. It can also dangerously interact with other drugs, altering how they're processed by the liver and, in rare cases, leading to fatal outcomes.

Fortunately, nutmeg poisoning is uncommon, and most recipes keep you well within safe limits. A classic pumpkin pie recipe, for example, might call for fourth of a teaspoon. Once divided among all those slices, each serving contains just a trace amount, which is perfectly safe and full of flavor. By following a few simple tips, you can enjoy its delicious taste with confidence.