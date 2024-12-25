Italy's Wine Windows Are Just Big Enough For Someone To Hand You A Glass

What do people living in the 2020s have in common with 17th-century Florentines? Living through a pandemic, one where the primary rule was social distancing.

When the bubonic plague (which had a surprise reappearance in 2019) arrived in Florence in 1634, merchants served wine out of small windows to limit physical contact and prevent the spread of the plague. Many of the "buchette del vino," or wine windows, are still in existence today. A wine window is a hole in a building's outer wall that is just slightly larger than the size of a bottle of wine. Some have mini doors that can open and close shop, and others have bells for thirsty customers to ring.

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, one wine window was in business. Gradually, three more started serving customers. However, once the pandemic hit the world in 2020, causing social isolation reminiscent of the bubonic plague, Italy's wine windows began to breathe new life.