If Your Steak Turns Out Like This At A Restaurant, You're Welcome To Send It Right Back

As always, you have to know what you're looking for before deciding to send your steak back. And ordering exactly what you want is the first step. Generally speaking, restaurants recognize five basic levels: rare, medium-rare, medium, medium-well, and well-done. A rare steak, for example, should have a cool, red center. Medium-rare, on the other hand, should be warm with a pinkish-red center, while medium is fully warm and mostly pink. Medium-well is lightly pink in the middle, and well-done should be brown or gray throughout.

If the steak on your plate doesn't match your order, speak up. A medium-rare steak that comes out gray and dry has been overcooked, and a well-done steak that's still pink inside hasn't spent enough time on the heat. The difference isn't only how it looks, as the taste and the texture will also be different from what you expect. Overcooked steak loses its juiciness and can become tough or chewy, while undercooked steak can feel unpleasantly raw or gamey.

Professional kitchens know this can happen. Steakhouses we all know and love are well aware that their guests expect precision and any establishment worth its salt will correct the situation without making you feel guilty for sending it back. Checking your steak shortly after it arrives and confirming it looks right is the best way to avoid disappointment and get the issue fixed quickly.