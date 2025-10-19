The Vintage Jell-O Seafood Dish We Don't See People Eat Anymore

The trouble starts right there in the title, doesn't it? There are some things that don't go well with seafood (including, but by no means limited to, shellfish allergies, office microwaves, and trucks with South Dakota license plates), and Jell-O is unquestionably one of them. And yet, thanks to midcentury America's enduring fascination with putting random stuff in Jell-O molds and seeing what would happen, we got tuna Jell-O salad, one of the many vintage seafood dishes we're in no hurry to see on our tables again.

First, a little context. All those wild Jell-O salad recipes came about in the early 20th century because gelatin was very good at storing food and excellent at stretching ingredients as far as they could go. Not to mention, it was quite cheap, which was a blessing during the Great Depression. In the heady days following World War II, a wave of innovations transformed the way America cooked and ate (TV dinners, microwaves, things of that nature), but women were still expected to put in as much effort as they always had. So they used extravagant Jell-O molds to contain increasingly esoteric savory dishes, with the elaborate presentation just as much of a selling point as the actual flavor — if not more so. Hence, tuna Jell-O salad.