The Distinct Alcohol You Should Be Adding To Lemonade

Plain lemonade, consisting of nothing more than sugar, lemon juice, and water, is one of summertime's most refreshing drinks thanks to its combination of sweet and tart flavors. Many people like to throw an extra element into the mix, though, that being booze. There are numerous canned and bottled boozy lemonades on the market, or you can just spike your beverage with a shot of vodka or limoncello (the latter being something you can easily make at home out of leftover lemon peels). Mixologist Julie Reiner, however, suggests using a different type of spirit: She's particularly partial to gin.

Reiner, who has mixed up mocktails for a pop-up bar co-sponsored by event venue Tenspace and supplement brand Nature Made, explains, "Gin lemonade is really delicious because gin has the botanicals ... vodka is really just going to add alcoholic strength. Gin [is] going to give you a really nice flavor."

Reiner advises mixing lemonade and gin in a 2-to-1 ratio. "Give it a quick shake and then strain it over fresh ice," she says. Another idea is to add some sparkling water. In this case, you needn't start with premixed lemonade, but can combine gin, simple syrup, and lemon juice. Shake it over ice, strain, and fill a tall, ice-free glass with soda water.