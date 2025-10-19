Don't Leave The Grocery Store Before Weighing Your Watermelon. Here's Why

One of the biggest mistakes you can make when buying a watermelon is not choosing one that's ripe and juicy. Unlike green bananas or rock-hard avocados, watermelons don't ripen after they're picked, and, since the average watermelon weighs 20 pounds, it's a pretty big fail if you bring home a dud. There are numerous tricks when it comes to selecting a just-right melon: The rind should be dull instead of glossy, the stem should be shriveled, and there should be a yellow spot where the melon rested on the ground. One other factor to take into consideration is how much it weighs.

A juicy melon is a heavy melon, since water adds weight. If you find two or more melons of about the same size that all look good, weigh them and pick the one that's heaviest. Chances are, that one's the pick of the litter. This doesn't mean that bigger melons are juicier than small ones, though, since the melon's weight only counts in relation to its overall dimension.