The Popular Store-Bought Meat Stick Brand That Ranked Dead Last In Our Taste Test

At their most basic, meat sticks provide a satisfying hit of fat, salt, and an enjoyable chew (which makes for a fun road trip snack). And at their best, meat sticks can taste beefy, savory, and have a good, but not-too-tough bite to them. During our ranking of 12 store-bought meat sticks, we found that one unfortunate brand sank straight to the bottom, and it's an absolute guarantee you're familiar with the one I'm about to reveal to you.

That would be none other than Slim Jim. This surprised us too. Our taste tester had nothing but rough things to say about it, writing, "I'll admit that I wasn't able to swallow the bite I took from this unholy meat stick. I'd never tasted anything that embodied culinary hubris with quite the greasy, sweet, unidentifiable flavor of a Slim Jim."

But that wasn't all. They continued, "A slick fattiness coated my tongue, followed by an unpleasant flavor that I can only describe as stale meat, two words that should never be together outside of a compost pile."

Those are rough words describing the brand you immediately think of when it comes to meat sticks, especially the one that perpetually lives as an impulse buy at the checkout counter. Sure, they're clearly still hot sellers, but when they're compared to other products on the market, anything is better than a Slim Jim.