The Popular Asian Fruit Bobby Flay Doesn't Even Want To Be In The Same Room With

The popular narrative about durian is that it smells terrible but tastes amazing, so is Bobby Flay just missing out on account of overly sensitive olfaction? Perhaps, but it's not just the odor that makes durian so challenging. The fruit has a hard, spiky exterior that one Redditor speculates "could literally kill you if you smacked it in someone's face." Once you manage to cut it open (a process that can be pretty difficult without practice), you may or may not find the flavor to your liking.

It seems everything about durian is polarizing. Flay has plenty of company among fellow durian haters, but others can't get enough of it. One person on the aforementioned Reddit thread described giving the fruit to two of his neighbors, one of whom was nauseated by it while the other one quite liked it. As they summed up the experience, "Haven't seen such a dichotomous response for other fruits before!" Some find the taste to be reminiscent of vanilla, peaches, or mango, while others taste notes of garlic and onion.

One YouTuber called durian "a vanilla milkshake trashcan." He went on to caveat with, "It's weird, but I love it." Another Redditor, while acknowledging the controversy, also weighed in on the pro side: "I know durian is divisive, but for me it's hands down probably one of the best fruits one could get."