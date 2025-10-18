Why You Won't Find This Old-School Type Of Ribs At BBQs Anymore

When you think of barbecue ribs, they tend to be sauced or dry-rubbed pork and beef. Cooked slow, smoked, and with dry heat, barbecuing has a very different outcome than just grilling. Texas, St. Louis, and the Carolinas all have their own barbecue style, but these places didn't always use cows or pigs for this dish. In truth, early American barbecue tended to feature goat or sheep instead.

While this may sound strange to you considering the gamey flavor goat or lamb can have, these meats have a longer barbecue history than beef or pork. Barbecue was first brought to the United States by Mexican influence, and then was strengthened by the availability of goat and sheep meat in the early 1800s. Even in more modern history, one of the first yearly barbecue competitions — founded in 1973 — was a barbecued goat cook-off. It's still held today, and sometimes features ribs. Barbecue was initially a way to soften and make tough, strong-tasting meats more palatable. Goat and mutton can be very chewy, which made them perfect candidates.

However, over time, this vintage dish has mostly vanished. Barbecue preferences nowadays skew more toward fatty meats, which means that beef and pork are more desirable. Barbecue goat and mutton tend to be leaner and less juicy, so they simply aren't as popular. This shift in consumer preferences, along with an increase in the availability of beef during the late 1800s, is why you rarely see barbecue sheep or goat ribs on menus anymore.