This Home Depot Storage Gem Whips Your Kitchen Into Shape Fast
Let's face it – a cluttered kitchen is a dysfunctional kitchen, and it isn't all that visually appealing to boot. But giving the room a fresh look doesn't require a complete remodel with brand-new appliances. Little things, like swapping out that bulky dish rack for a wall-mounted unit, can simultaneously upgrade the aesthetics and save precious space in your galley. Another quick fix involves heading to Home Depot for some pegboard. It can add style and optimize space in your kitchen by allowing you to hang up various utensils, cookware, and even smaller appliances like an immersion blender.
Folks generally associate a pegboard with a workshop, where frequently used tools are kept within arm's reach in an organized manner. The same concept applies when using it in your kitchen. If you often find yourself digging through cabinets or drawers to uncover the culinary tools you need to make your next gastronomic masterpiece, a pegboard may be the solution you didn't realize you needed.
The beauty of using a pegboard to store kitchen equipment is that you can organize it to fit your cooking style. Have a tradition of making omelets on the weekend? Hang your favorite non-stick pan and trusty spatula up so you always have them close by. Always searching for your go-to whisk before baking up some of your prized desserts? Set it on a hook and never waste time wondering where it disappeared to. The options are nearly endless, especially considering all the different accessories you can utilize to make your pegboard work for you.
Plenty of ways to use a pegboard in the kitchen
Pegboards aren't just practical in a kitchen; they're eye-catching as well. You can purchase them in various materials, sizes, and shapes to match the style you're going for. If you want an industrial kitchen look, steel versions might be right up your alley. Want a cozier feel? A wooden pegboard combines functionality with a homey charm.
While u- and v-hooks are the typical accessories for a pegboard, there are plenty of other components that might better accommodate your needs. If you get a board with large holes (hole sizes vary between 3/16- and 1/4-inch diameter), heavy-duty arm hooks work to hang your perfectly seasoned cast iron skillet. Baskets can house various small items, like vegetable peelers and thermometers, and shelves can be mounted to hold your favorite spices and cooking oils. You can also affix a magnetic strip, so all your kitchen knives have a permanent home on your wall.
If space is limited in your kitchen, don't feel compelled to put everything on a pegboard. Consider what you use most often and leave the once-in-a-while gadgets in a drawer. You can also make your most cherished kitchen tool a focal point, centering it on the board and surrounding it with an accompanying cast of frequently used utensils. Whatever you decide to hang up, just be sure to do so mindfully and intentionally to maximize the visual appeal.