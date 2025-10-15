Why Lunch Plans Play A Huge Role In Saving Money On Food While Vacationing
Vacations are fun, soul-fulfilling, and plenty of other good things, but it can be hard to enjoy all that when money is tight. Eating while you're taking a trip is particularly pricey, especially since you may not have a kitchen to prepare your own meals. If you're going to be dining out on vacation but are really hoping to save money, how do you decide what to eat?
For help on answering this question, we spoke to Emily Dean, co-creator of the couple's travel blog Jordan & Emily. She shared that just because you're trying to save a buck doesn't mean you should skip dining out altogether. For Dean, traveling is about more than just excursions and sightseeing. "Trying a country's local delicacies is one of my favorite ways to experience and explore a country," she told The Takeout.
Having traveled and sampled local restaurant fare quite a bit, Dean explained that lunch menus are often cheaper than dinner menus. "Fewer people dine out at lunch, so restaurants run specials to fill tables," Dean explained. "In South America, for example, you'll find 'menu del día' deals that include soup, a main, and a drink for just a few dollars — perfect for budget travelers." In this way, you can avoid overpriced food while enjoying your vacation and try regional food classics at a more affordable price.
Save money on lunch while traveling
Aside from keeping an eye out for specials, it's also smart to check if the restaurant has separate lunch and dinner menus. You'll often find cheaper, smaller lunch menus (even at fancy restaurants) everywhere from Miami to Paris to Tokyo. If you were originally planning on having a simple lunch at a local market and then a bigger dinner at a sit-down restaurant, you might consider switching your lunch and dinner plans to save money. "Grab cheese, bread, and local meats from a nearby market and enjoy a scenic lunch outdoors," Emily Dean suggested.
Lunch in tourist-heavy areas tends to be more expensive than a meal in a quieter neighborhood frequented by people who live around there. "Venture into local neighborhoods and you'll usually pay local prices. Some of our best (and cheapest) meals across 66 countries were at small, family-run spots recommended by locals," Dean shared. If you don't have any local friends, Dean suggested asking the hotel staff where they themselves like going to eat — asking broadly for recommendations might mean they'll just share touristy spots.
When you do find a restaurant you want to eat at, Dean recommended splitting dishes with your dining partner rather than both ordering more expensive main courses. "Our go-to trick to save cash at a restaurant is to order one must-try local dish and one hearty, budget-friendly option, then share," she said. In both cases, you still get to try the local cuisine, but you're not overindulging in a way that hurts your wallet.