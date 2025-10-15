Why Lunch Plans Play A Huge Role In Saving Money On Food While Vacationing

Vacations are fun, soul-fulfilling, and plenty of other good things, but it can be hard to enjoy all that when money is tight. Eating while you're taking a trip is particularly pricey, especially since you may not have a kitchen to prepare your own meals. If you're going to be dining out on vacation but are really hoping to save money, how do you decide what to eat?

For help on answering this question, we spoke to Emily Dean, co-creator of the couple's travel blog Jordan & Emily. She shared that just because you're trying to save a buck doesn't mean you should skip dining out altogether. For Dean, traveling is about more than just excursions and sightseeing. "Trying a country's local delicacies is one of my favorite ways to experience and explore a country," she told The Takeout.

Having traveled and sampled local restaurant fare quite a bit, Dean explained that lunch menus are often cheaper than dinner menus. "Fewer people dine out at lunch, so restaurants run specials to fill tables," Dean explained. "In South America, for example, you'll find 'menu del día' deals that include soup, a main, and a drink for just a few dollars — perfect for budget travelers." In this way, you can avoid overpriced food while enjoying your vacation and try regional food classics at a more affordable price.