The Sweet Topping Southerners Drizzle On Sausage Biscuits
Sausage biscuits are pretty easy to find, no matter where you are in the United States. The filling and affordable sandwiches can be found nation-wide at McDonald's, Wendy's, and Chick-fil-A, not to mention gas stations and convenience stores, but sausage biscuits are an inherently Southern specialty. In these states, you might find plates of biscuits served with butter, honey, jam, or gravy, but many Southerners still prefer to eat theirs with sweet cane syrup. Like the contrasting flavors of fried chicken and waffles, the combination of sweet syrup with salty, rich pork and fluffy biscuits is a winner.
Cane syrup rose in popularity in the south with the rise of the sugar cane industry, which was based in Louisiana in the late 18th century. Granulated sugar itself was expensive, but the syrup was affordable and, therefore, used by more of society. Cane syrup looks an awful lot like molasses or maple syrup, but it's a completely different type of sweetener. It's made by boiling sugarcane juice until it becomes dark and deeply flavored, which some describe as tasting like brown sugar, caramel, or molasses (just not as bitter). It's not nearly as easy to find at Southern restaurants and eateries as it once was, but it remains a favorite for many, and some companies are working to increase awareness of the Southern delicacy so that it might be plentiful once again.
Cane syrup is great on many Southern specialties
Cane syrup isn't something that Southerners keep around just for their sausage biscuits. It's a good substitute for maple syrup in every meal, or even for honey, and it really can be used in most recipes that call for a sweet syrup, or in place of sugar altogether. For example, you can use cane syrup to sweeten your coffee, mix it into salad dressing, or use it in any cocktail that calls for simple syrup, like old fashioned cocktails and mint juleps.
Just the way it's delicious poured onto biscuits, you can soak your cornbread in cane syrup for a very tasty Southern treat. You can also sweeten your oatmeal and grits with it, as well as use it on your pancakes and waffles. Cane syrup is great to use in marinades and barbecue sauces, on ice cream (classic vanilla is a perfect choice to experience the caramel-y flavors in the syrup), and on glazed ham (don't forget to cover it while you bake to avoid a dinner disaster). Use it to make popcorn balls in place of corn syrup, or add it to pecan pie, gingerbread cake, and fruitcakes.