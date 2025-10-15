The Sweet Topping Southerners Drizzle On Sausage Biscuits

Sausage biscuits are pretty easy to find, no matter where you are in the United States. The filling and affordable sandwiches can be found nation-wide at McDonald's, Wendy's, and Chick-fil-A, not to mention gas stations and convenience stores, but sausage biscuits are an inherently Southern specialty. In these states, you might find plates of biscuits served with butter, honey, jam, or gravy, but many Southerners still prefer to eat theirs with sweet cane syrup. Like the contrasting flavors of fried chicken and waffles, the combination of sweet syrup with salty, rich pork and fluffy biscuits is a winner.

Cane syrup rose in popularity in the south with the rise of the sugar cane industry, which was based in Louisiana in the late 18th century. Granulated sugar itself was expensive, but the syrup was affordable and, therefore, used by more of society. Cane syrup looks an awful lot like molasses or maple syrup, but it's a completely different type of sweetener. It's made by boiling sugarcane juice until it becomes dark and deeply flavored, which some describe as tasting like brown sugar, caramel, or molasses (just not as bitter). It's not nearly as easy to find at Southern restaurants and eateries as it once was, but it remains a favorite for many, and some companies are working to increase awareness of the Southern delicacy so that it might be plentiful once again.