The Vintage Tulip Mixing Bowls That Collectors Are Always Hunting For

Vintage kitchen items are making a comeback, and collectors can spot a priceless original in a matter of seconds. One of the most treasured items for present-day collectors is a four-piece set of KitchenAid Fire-King mixing bowls with a tulip pattern that dates back to the 1950s. The recent resurgence in the popularity of these mixing bowls is due to their multifunctionality, durable construction, and exclusive availability.

As TikTok user @bakerbettie shows in a recent video, the quintessential Fire-King Tulip pattern has three red and yellow tulips in blue vases etched on both sides of each bowl. The pattern is available on either ivory or white glass, and the bowls themselves are unique, too. Instead of being wide and short, Fire-King mixing bowls are taller, narrower, and deeper to keep ingredients from splashing out, giving them the nickname "splash proof." Another purposeful design element is that the mixing bowls work in tandem with KitchenAid stand mixers.