The Vintage Tulip Mixing Bowls That Collectors Are Always Hunting For
Vintage kitchen items are making a comeback, and collectors can spot a priceless original in a matter of seconds. One of the most treasured items for present-day collectors is a four-piece set of KitchenAid Fire-King mixing bowls with a tulip pattern that dates back to the 1950s. The recent resurgence in the popularity of these mixing bowls is due to their multifunctionality, durable construction, and exclusive availability.
As TikTok user @bakerbettie shows in a recent video, the quintessential Fire-King Tulip pattern has three red and yellow tulips in blue vases etched on both sides of each bowl. The pattern is available on either ivory or white glass, and the bowls themselves are unique, too. Instead of being wide and short, Fire-King mixing bowls are taller, narrower, and deeper to keep ingredients from splashing out, giving them the nickname "splash proof." Another purposeful design element is that the mixing bowls work in tandem with KitchenAid stand mixers.
The history of Fire-King tulip mixing bowls
In the 1940s, the Anchor Hocking Glass Corporation began tinkering to create glassware that could not only defy the scorching heat of an oven, but could easily transfer from hot to cold environments without breaking, a scientific paradox known as thermal shock. In 1942, Anchor Hocking released its inaugural edition of "oven glass," which could withstand high heat and thermal shock without shattering. The brand was called Fire-King acted as the precursor to Pyrex mixing bowls. In its infancy, Fire-King offered simple patterns and neutral colors for its mixing bowls.
As it became a cultural icon and household name, Fire-King slowly added additional colors, including Jadeite Green (Martha Stewart collects this version), Peach Lustre, Azurite Blue, Rainbow (a competitor of vintage Fiestaware), and Philbe, the toughest to find of all Fire-King mixing bowl colors. By the 1950s, the brand added the famous limited-edition Tulip pattern. The mixing bowls have been used by home cooks and professionals since their initial release.
How much do authentic Fire-King tulip mixing bowls cost?
The price of an authentic set of Fire-King tulip mixing bowls will vary, depending on its color and condition. A quick search showed that a pre-owned four-piece mixing bowl set and grease jar could be as low as $89 and as high as $395 on eBay. Individual pieces are more affordable. A single tulip-themed mixing bowl can set you back as little as $20.05, while a three-piece tulip mixing bowl set can be as much as $124.99 on eBay.
Before purchasing any Fire-King mixing bowls (or any kind of vintage cookware, even cast iron pans), do a little research to make sure you're getting the real deal, not a dupe. Examine the edges and sides of the bowl and look for any chips, scratches, or other signs of wear and tear. Flip the bowl over and look for a small indentation that says "Fire-King Oven Safe" etched in tiny print. This helps prove the product's authenticity. Consider if the price point is in line with comparable items, or if it's over or under your budget. Lastly, listen to your gut. If it brings you happiness, make the purchase!