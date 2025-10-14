The Reason Your Vacuum-Packed Meat Smells Funky

Things can and do happen, however, so you will want to keep an eye out for some basic things. Usually your instincts will kick in when it comes to food being off, but if you notice that the meat's funky smell is really persistent or if it's slimy to the touch (a bit of excess protein-laden juice is normal), your Spidey-sense should start tingling as those are big red flags when it comes to spoiled vacuum-packed meat. If the packaging was somehow already opened, loosened, or punctured before you got to it, that's not the best sign either.

If you've gone through the cooking process and the meat still smells slightly off, it's best just to toss it and order some pizza just to be safe. It is easy to panic and I know that these considerations really do worry some people more than others (food poisoning can be pretty nasty, after all), but rotten product is pretty distinct, so it's more of a mindfulness thing.

So don't worry about that initial funny smell that comes off the meat when you get it out of the vacuum-sealed package as that should eventually go away. If the odd smell sticks around for too long or if the meat is extra-gooey to the touch, that might be your cue to change up your dinner plans just a bit.