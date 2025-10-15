What To Look For When Buying Tomatoes At The Grocery Store

Underripe tomatoes are not always a huge problem, since you can just leave them in the fridge and wait for them to ripen. But if you're buying groceries for a meal that you plan to consume that very same day, tomatoes that aren't ready to be eaten can be a nuisance. Depending on what you're planning on making, this mistake could ruin your entire meal.

Harding provides an easy way to know if a tomato is ripe. "Look at where the tomato was attached to the plant. The less green in that area, the more ripe the fruit is," he advises. Harding explains, "The inside of the crown is covered by the leaves and naturally would be the last spot to ripen."That's easy enough. Picking the tomato up and seeing if the texture gives a bit but not too much is another simple way to test for ripeness.

Harding also suggests looking for tomatoes grown as close to your location as possible, even if they're hydroponic. "The longer the tomato has had to travel, the less ripe it was when picked. Natural hybridization has also taken place to make sure the tomato can turn 'ripe' without a ton of flavor." When you buy more locally, you can get nutritious, flavorful tomatoes.

Finally, it's always a good idea to become familiar with tomato varieties and the recipes for which they are best suited. This will help you have the right tomato texture for the recipe you have in mind.