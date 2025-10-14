For The Best Fried Okra Stop Slicing It In Circles And Do This Instead

Whether it's the slimy inside or the bitter aftertaste, some people would rather not see fried okra on their plate. Yet, fans of the dish think it's an underrated Southern gem. And one of those fans, chef Greg Garrison, claims the way in which the veg is prepped makes all the difference regarding the outcome. Whereas many folks cut okra in bite-sized circular slices, the executive chef and partner at Repeal 33, in Savannah, Georgia (one of the states that produce oodles of okra), says that cutting the vegetable along its length allows the moist center to dry out more, creating a more appealing bite.

"When you cut okra into strips, you're showing off more of the skin and less of that gooey interior," Garrison says. While most people want to prevent slimy pickled okra, one could argue that the texture is even more important when frying it — and "gooey" is not what you're looking for. "Rings tend to protect the center from the drying-out effect and can get soggy pretty quickly," Garrison notes. "Strips just fry up drier and crunchier. You end up exposing more of the inside to kind of flash dry it when it cooks."

However, slicing the veg into strips won't eliminate the viscous texture completely. Garrison says, "You're not getting rid of it — that's just okra being okra — but strips keep it tucked inside instead of spilling out like it does with rings." And that's not the only advantage to slicing the okra into strips, versus circles.