The States That Produce The Most Okra In The US 

Okra is a somewhat polarizing vegetable. Some people love to hate on it for its apparent sliminess (which can be avoided with an easy okra pickling trick), but millions of Americans (myself included) adore consuming okra in all its wonderful forms. Whether it's fried, pickled, or cooked in a flavor-packed gumbo, this versatile veggie is a beloved staple across the American South. Many Southerners grow their own okra in home vegetable gardens, but it's also cultivated as a cash crop across the United States. Whether you firmly believe every refrigerator needs a jar of pickled okra in it or you avoid it at all costs, the importance of okra as an American crop is undeniable.

The United States produces more than 10,000 tons of okra annually on roughly 15,000 acres of farmland. Okra thrives in tropical and warm, temperate conditions. It's particularly valued for its ability to keep producing through long, hot summers. As such, it's no surprise that okra cultivation in the United States is centered in some of the warmest states — Florida, Texas, Georgia, and California.