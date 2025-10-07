The King Of NYC's Legendary Zabar's Deli, Saul Zabar, Dead At 97

Saul Zabar, co-owner of the famous gourmet market, Zabar's, has passed away in Manhattan at age 97. His daughter, Rachel Zabar, confirmed his passing on Tuesday, October 7, 2025, after he was hospitalized with a brain bleed (via The New York Times). He is survived by his wife, Carole Ann (née Kishner); children Aaron, Ann, and Rachel; four grandchildren; and brothers Stanley and Eli Zabar.

A person's life is much more than their job, but Zabar's life was intrinsically intertwined with the business that carried his last name. Until very recently, he was reported to still go into the store every single day. Zabar was born in Brooklyn to Ukrainian parents on June 4, 1928, so he was still a child when his family moved to Manhattan and opened a humble store on Broadway and West 80th Street in 1934. Originally only 22 feet wide, Zabar's became known in the neighborhood for its high-quality smoked fish. It also carried a wide variety of goods that catered to families in the area, particularly the Jewish community.

Zabar's parents, Lillian and Louis Zabar, would've had to make sure to keep it stocked throughout the Great Depression and World War II. Eventually, they opened four more locations in the area. As the eldest brother, Saul took over after his father's death in 1950, dropping out of college and leaving behind his hopes of becoming a doctor.