Why The Black And White Cookie Is A New York Thing

Few sweet treats capture the essence of New York City quite like the black and white cookie. This iconic half chocolate, half vanilla baked good has been a staple of the city's bakeries for over a century. Like so many beloved New York foods, the black and white cookie is a product of the city's incredibly rich immigrant past. Some say it evolved from the "half moon" cookie, which has a chocolate or vanilla cake base and buttercream frosting, and is still sold today at Hemstrought's Bakery in upstate New York. Others believe it was Glaser's Bake Shop, a beloved bakery on the Upper East Side, that played a significant role in popularizing the treat.

While no single bakery can definitively claim to have invented the black and white cookie, it became a fixture of New York City's culture by featuring in the glass display cases of the city's many bodegas and delis. This was especially true of establishments located in neighborhoods with large Jewish communities. While many people have subsequently linked the cookies origin's with Jewish culture, others are not so sure. Culinary historian Stephen Schmidt takes a less-romantic view of the cookie's lore. He believes the iconic black-and-white cookie was born simply as a commercial trend of the 19th century. But, even if this cookie was just a product of its time, it's had enough staying power to last over a century.