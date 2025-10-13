The Divisive Fruit Padma Lakshmi Avoids At All Costs

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Padma Lakshmi is pretty open-minded when it comes to food — it's a part of her job. But there's one fruit that the cookbook author and former "Top Chef" host can't stand. Lakshmi dissed durian, a Southeast Asian fruit with a foul reputation — though its unique taste is one that many people adore.

Lakshmi, who moved to the United States from India at age four, often uses her experience as an immigrant in her work. In her show "Taste the Nation," she explores how immigrants shape American food culture. While she clearly values a wide range of cuisines and culinary traditions, durian is one Indian delicacy that she'd rather leave in the subcontinent.

Growing up, Lakshmi encountered the fruit while visiting family in India. "I hated durian," she told her followers in an Instagram story (via Bravo). "I didn't even get to hate the taste because I was so repelled by the smell," which was made even more intense by the heat and humidity.

Many tropical fruits employ strong odors to attract insects and animals, which, in turn, spread seeds and pollen. But durian outranks — pun intended — them all. The fruit is hard to find at U.S. grocery stores, and it is famously banned from buses, hotels, and public spaces in many Asian cities. One rotting durian caused the evacuation of a college campus after students and staff mistook the stench for a gas leak.