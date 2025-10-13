Is This Restaurant The Originator Of Tableside Guacamole?

Despite guacamole having origins in Mexico hundreds of years ago, it wasn't until fairly recently that restaurants saw a market in preparing it tableside for guests. And while Los Gringos Locos says it was the first, Rosa Mexicano restaurant in New York City claims to have been making its guacamole tableside since 1984, preceding Los Gringos Locos by 12 years. And, really, does it even matter who did it first? Tableside guac is first and foremost delicious, but it was also a brilliant marketing move. Not only is it easy to make, but it's even easier for restaurants to tack on a few extra bucks to the cost if they can make it outside the kitchen and by the customer's sides.

If an eatery's guacamole isn't prepped tableside, does that mean it's not made fresh? Not necessarily. But that's generally difficult for the customer to know for sure. Is tableside guacamole better than packaged or even day-old dip? Many would argue that, yes, it is. It tends to be a little chunkier than pre-made guac. If you prefer creamier guacamole, an easy plastic bag hack exists for preparation. And most would agree that ingredients like ripe avocados, tomatoes and cilantro taste best as soon as they are chopped and prepped. So, while we may not know for sure who really developed tableside guacamole, we can at least keep on enjoying it and knowing that it can't get much fresher.