The California Store Dedicated To Everything Soda Pop (You Can Even Make Your Own)

Your options are relatively limited when you're buying soft drinks in most grocery stores. There are mainly colas, root beers, ginger ales, lemon-lime and orange sodas, citrusy Mountain Dew, and the mystery flavor of Dr. Pepper from its 23 secret flavors. Additionally, a majority of them are owned by either Coca-Cola or Pepsi. But that's far from the case at a more than 125-year-old Los Angeles store where it's all about celebrating the fizzy drinks.

Galco's Soda Pop Stop more than lives up to its Freedom of Choice motto, lining its aisles with 700 to 800 kinds of soda. (Here's why its name varies as soda or pop across the U.S.) Owner John Nese likes to stock brands that are hard to find, such as ones from small makers, classic brands, or unusual types. Regional sodas we wish were available everywhere? Galco's almost certainly has them. As you peruse the aisles, you'll notice the sodas are all in bottles. Nese rejects canned sodas because he believes they pick up a taste from the metal.

As if Soda Pop Stop doesn't offer enough of a selection, customers can create their own personalized flavor at the Soda Creation Station. There are more than 100 flavor syrups to mix and match — Galco's claims more than one million possible combinations — and patrons choose how strong they want the carbonation before filling the 12-ounce bottle with soda water. After a stop at the capping station, each bottle gets a label for customers to write the flavor they created.