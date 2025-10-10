How David Chang Turns Krispy Kreme Donuts Into The Ultimate Homemade Dessert

Store-bought desserts don't always measure up to homemade ones. But celebrity chef David Chang proves they can be just as good — or even better — with the right modifications. Chang has come up with a recipe that transforms delicious Krispy Kreme doughnuts into the ultimate homemade dessert. He pan-fries the original glazed donuts until deeply brown and serves them hot with melted ice cream as a base and more ice cream on top.

Chang first presented this recipe in his Netflix series "Dinner Time Live with David Chang," when he had actors Steven Yeun and Rashida Jones as guests. In a clip he uploaded on his TikTok from the episode, he proudly tells his guests, "It's like the best thing I've ever had in my life." He then proceeds to serve the two with the pan-fried donuts. When Jones jokingly asks him if using store-bought donuts instead of homemade ones counts as cheating, Chang brushes it off and scoops a dollop of cereal milk ice cream from Milk Bar founder Christina Tosi on top of each plate. The clip ends with all three marveling, speechless, over the dessert.

Aside from the fact that we now know the world-famous chef isn't one to turn his nose up at mass-market sweets, there's something deeply satisfying about watching him and his guests melt over a $1 donut like it's a Michelin-starred soufflé.