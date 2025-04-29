The Career Ups And Downs Of Milk Bar Founder Christina Tosi

Christina Tosi isn't your average cookie, and she doesn't crumble easily. From her beginnings as a high achiever in college to a culinary superstar, Tosi has beaten the odds both as a pastry chef and, ultimately, a business owner. Her talents have also gone from behind the countertop to the small screen, having starred in a few reality cooking shows such as "MasterChef USA" and "Unique Sweets" to multiple guest appearances on talk shows like "The Drew Barrymore Show."

Perhaps her biggest victory was opening her own bakery chain called Milk Bar. She called it her happy place, but in 2023, she stepped down as CEO of her own company to focus on creativity. "My brain is constantly in motion. Creativity is my fiercest fuel," she says on the homepage of her blog called "The Bake Club."

Let's follow this extraordinary baker turned businesswoman from making sweet treats with her mother as a little girl to getting her first big gig as David Chang's pastry chef at Ssäm Bar, taking a risk and branching out on her own, first in a basement then ultimately making the world a sweeter place with big box retail collaborations.