Instantly Give Chicken A Rich Upgrade With One Canned Ingredient

Chicken is one of America's most popular proteins, and it's in no small part because of how versatile it can be. From hot wings to cold chicken salads, fried, roasted, or grilled, the different ways of preparing chicken are seemingly endless. But for a rich, creamy chicken dish that can be made with a pantry-stable ingredient, have you considered going nuts? Coconuts, that is — by adding canned coconut milk or coconut cream. Canned coconut and chicken can be used to make creamy, sweet-and-spicy curried dishes, many of which can be cooked in a single pan.

If you've never cooked with canned coconut, the difference between coconut cream and milk is similar to that of cow's milk and cream. Coconut cream is essentially just concentrated coconut milk, with less water in it, leading to a denser, richer texture and higher fat content. Coconut milk is a common ingredient in soups and curries, like a delicously simple 6-ingredient panang curry. Coconut cream is used in both sweet and savory dishes, including chicken recipes where it creates a thicker, richer sauce.