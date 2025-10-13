Why You Shouldn't Even Bother Making Steak Tartare At Home

We get it — the allure of steak tartare in all of its luxurious glory is one of those dishes that makes you feel like you're fine dining at a French bistro. There are so many questions about this fancy dish, like where did it get its name from, who thought to eat beef raw, and why does it cost so much in the first place. Perhaps that last one, the ticket price, has motivated you to try your hand making it at home. But, you might want to take a second and reconsider that idea because attempting this dish at home may cause you more harm than you bargained for.

While it may look simple enough to just grab minced raw beef and season it with spices and herbs before adding a raw egg yolk on top, the reality is that it requires a level of precision and safety that's difficult to replicate outside of a professional kitchen. Because the meat is never cooked, any mistake in handling or sourcing the beef can lead to serious health risks, which is why so many chefs advise leaving this dish to the experts.

Professional kitchens have strict food safety protocols that most home cooks simply don't follow on a day-to-day basis. Everything from the source of the beef to the equipment used for preparation must be carefully controlled. If any step goes wrong, you're putting yourself at risk, and when it comes to raw meat, that's a gamble not worth taking.