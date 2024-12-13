The Steak Tartare Warrior Myth You Have To Stop Believing

Raw meat is a divisive dish. While some gag at the idea of eating anything other than a well-done steak, others get dreamy-eyed when they imagine a juicy steak tartare. Some people even go as far as deciding only to eat raw meat. The appeal of it is so big that many vegetarians wonder if they can imitate the flavor by eating raw Impossible meat. Whatever your stance on steak tartare, no one can deny that it is one of France's most iconic meals. But why, if the dish is associated with the French, is it called steak tartare? It turns out that it's all because of a persistent food myth that goes back all the way to the 14th century.

Tartare gets its name from the Tartars (now known as Tatars), an ethnic group of Turkish-speaking people from Eastern Europe and Central Asia. The French chronicler Jean de Joinville wrote about them in the 1309 "Life of St. Louis," where he chronicled Louis IX of France's exploits in the Seventh Crusade. Here, he claimed how "uncivilized" the Turks were by describing how they placed raw horse meat under their saddles until it had been drained of all blood and then ate it without cooking. For over 700 years, the idea has persisted that Tartars ate like this, even though the source material is clearly biased, and there is little evidence from other documents to support what is likely nothing but a myth.