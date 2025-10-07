Here's The Ratio You Need To Clean Glass Oven Doors So They Sparkle Like New
Maintaining a clean kitchen can feel next to impossible, and oftentimes when we think we're done cleaning, we've missed a few of the finer details like the oven door. Glass oven doors get smears and smudges, but they don't seem to wipe away the same as other kitchen messes. A little kitchen cleaning magic trick that will make your oven sparkle and shine is a blend of white vinegar and water. A ratio of half water and half vinegar will make a great cleaning solution to eliminate all of the marks and grime. Just be sure to use a soft, microfiber cloth to clean it with to avoid scratching the surface. If you don't have any, Homexel Microfiber Cleaning Cloths come in a pack of 50 and are great for multiple cleaning tasks.
It's important to keep in mind that you can clean with vinegar, but it won't work as a disinfectant. Vinegar will eliminate a few germs, but if you're looking to disinfect the area, it may be best to go over it with a disinfectant or a different cleaning solution. That said, vinegar is a great, natural, chemical-free way to clean glass oven doors. If you have a stainless steel oven, it's best to opt for a stainless steel cleaner instead, like Barkeepers Friend. How often you should clean your oven door entirely depends on how often it gets touched or something spills or splatters on it. An oven door in a house with dogs or small children will probably need cleaning more often than in a house without them.
How to clean the inside of your glass oven door
The other side of the glass oven door is a different story entirely. The inside of the oven, over time, gets a buildup of grease and debris that may not come clean as well as the outside of the oven. To clean this side of the oven door, make a paste with a 1/2 cup of baking soda and water. You can add a drop or two of your favorite dish soap to help combat the grease, but the baking soda and water will create a nice, gentle scrubbing agent. Let the paste sit on the oven door for around 15 minutes before scrubbing the surface with a soft sponge. A sponge that's too coarse runs the risk of scratching and damaging the oven door. When you're done, wipe away the paste with a damp cloth.
You can always use your oven's self-cleaning feature, but you'll still have to go in afterward to remove all the excess debris that baked off. A good sign that the inside of your oven needs cleaning is if there's a film over the glass on the door. If you can't see what's baking inside even with the oven light on, it's high time you cleaned your oven. Another sign is if your oven smells or if there's a large buildup of burnt food on the racks or the bottom. Just make sure when you're cleaning any part of your oven, inside or out, that the oven is off and completely cool.