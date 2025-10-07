Here's The Ratio You Need To Clean Glass Oven Doors So They Sparkle Like New

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Maintaining a clean kitchen can feel next to impossible, and oftentimes when we think we're done cleaning, we've missed a few of the finer details like the oven door. Glass oven doors get smears and smudges, but they don't seem to wipe away the same as other kitchen messes. A little kitchen cleaning magic trick that will make your oven sparkle and shine is a blend of white vinegar and water. A ratio of half water and half vinegar will make a great cleaning solution to eliminate all of the marks and grime. Just be sure to use a soft, microfiber cloth to clean it with to avoid scratching the surface. If you don't have any, Homexel Microfiber Cleaning Cloths come in a pack of 50 and are great for multiple cleaning tasks.

It's important to keep in mind that you can clean with vinegar, but it won't work as a disinfectant. Vinegar will eliminate a few germs, but if you're looking to disinfect the area, it may be best to go over it with a disinfectant or a different cleaning solution. That said, vinegar is a great, natural, chemical-free way to clean glass oven doors. If you have a stainless steel oven, it's best to opt for a stainless steel cleaner instead, like Barkeepers Friend. How often you should clean your oven door entirely depends on how often it gets touched or something spills or splatters on it. An oven door in a house with dogs or small children will probably need cleaning more often than in a house without them.