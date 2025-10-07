Think Twice Before Ordering This Salt Bomb From An Italian Restaurant

Your average homemade or restaurant pasta is likely less salty than some of those unhealthy canned pastas you should avoid. Still, some pasta dishes lean heavy on sodium, and pasta carbonara is notorious for it. But is it actually that bad? We spoke to Jessica Montanelli, the Tuscan-born Italian food blogger at Cooking My Dreams, who gave us an in-depth explanation about this salty Roman pasta. Montanelli says that the ingredients in pasta carbonara are extremely salty, even if a well made plate of the stuff should taste balanced: "Real guanciale is quite salty, yes, plus pecorino cheese has quite some sodium in it. But if done well, the amount of sodium should be balanced in the remaining ingredients. In the end, it shouldn't taste salty."

Montanelli refers to the traditional main ingredients in the dish (besides the spaghetti). Guanciale is a type of pork which gets its name from the Italian word for cheek; it is, fittingly, a pig's cheek or jowl which has been heavily salted and preserved. Meanwhile, pecorino cheese comes from sheep's milk (It comes from the Italian word for sheep, as another fun fact) which is also heavily salted, and only tastes more salty as it ages. Plus, if you're comparing carbonara to pasta amatriciana, the carbonara variety also includes egg and goes lighter on the tomato, which further salts up the ingredients.