The Baking Ingredient That Will Take Your Homemade Onion Rings To The Next Level

Don't just stop at confectioners' sugar for leveling up your onion rings. The ideal breading is extra crispy and light, and you can get that with the right blend of batter ingredients — including cornstarch. To me, this might just be the best tip, because I love crunchy, crispy textures.

What you'll want to do is mix corn starch and flour together. The flour browns thanks to the Maillard reaction, which imparts color and flavor. The biggest issue with flour in your batter is that the gluten lends a terrible texture, making the rings claggy and chewy instead of crispy and light. That's where the cornstarch comes into play. Cornstarch has no protein or gluten, so when it fries, instead of becoming dense, it becomes light.

Finally, if you've ever wondered what "beer battered" onion rings are (as I did when I was very young), it's, well, batter made with beer. You'd want to do this because the beer adds sugar and carbonation. The sugar lends more flavor and the carbonation causes the batter to expand when it fries. This is why beer battered foods are so light and crispy — you can also use cornstarch and beer to prevent soggy fish and chips. Now, get to battering those sweet onion rings and frying them up!