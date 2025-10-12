How The Love Of Fried Chicken Blew Bonnie And Clyde's Cover

Almost a hundred years after they made headlines with their criminal exploits, Bonnie Parker and Clyde Barrow remain potent romantic archetypes. There's something about the idea of two lovebirds robbing their way across America that still captures the imagination — not least because anyone would probably get caught within five minutes if they tried doing it today. It certainly didn't hurt that a movie made about their crimes, starring the famously good-looking Faye Dunaway and Warren Beatty, brought the energy of the French New Wave to American cinema and became a cultural landmark all its own. But despite the glamorous glow that surrounds their legacy, the lives of Bonnie and Clyde were lonely and precarious — to the point where an errant order of fried chicken almost got them caught.

It turns out that, once you achieve a certain level of notoriety, you can't just waltz into any restaurant you please, at least not without a gang like Al Capone's behind you. But while Capone could frequent an infamous cafe with relative security, Bonnie and Clyde's outfit didn't have the luxury of such reliable safe havens. Bonnie and Clyde, alongside the rest of the Barrow Gang, mostly subsisted on canned meat (likely not paying any attention to which canned meats to eat and which to avoid) and cold sandwiches, with the occasional takeout order or surreptitious cookout thrown in. As you can imagine, that got pretty boring after a while, and following a particularly trying month that saw Bonnie suffer severe burns on her leg after a car crash, Clyde just wanted to find some place to relax and eat fried chicken. And so, in 1933, they wound up at the Red Crown Tavern and Tourist Cabins in Platte City, Missouri, where they would only barely escape with their lives.