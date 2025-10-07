For Tender And Flavorful Kale, Cook It Like The Southerners Do
Freshly cooked collard greens are a well-regarded Southern dish, but the earthy taste and texture are hard to replicate if you don't have access to fresh collards. We'll make no claim that it can be exactly replicated, but if you need a substitute, there are a few ways to mess around with kale. This green cabbage has a bitter flavor profile that can be an acquired taste, but if you know what you're doing it can be loosened and sweetened into something more approachable (not unlike the strategies for removing bitterness from collard greens). In the case of kale, you can try braising it to give it a Southern flair.
We spoke to Kimberly L., a former chef and the founder of Fifth Fork kitchenware brand, who said that braising kale is a great way to go. "Growing up, we didn't cook kale," she said. "We cooked collard greens. But now I live in Australia and I can't get collard greens, so I do cook Southern-style kale." More specifically, Kimberly says that braising kale will break down its tough texture and soften its more bitter notes. "Slow cooking in a flavorful liquid will soften the leaves and let them soak up the seasoning you've added," she said. This is a great way to make hearty kale in a style reminiscent of other Southern greens.
Braising kale the way Southerners might
To soften kale into something downright tender, massaging kale first is no joke. This small step can help ease kale's heavy, coarse texture even further. Braising massaged kale will still soften up the leaves even more while spicing up the taste. The final flavor will vary depending on what liquid you're using to simmer. You can braise using anything from old wine to soup stock. Whatever you choose, Kimberly says you can do much better than braising kale in simple water. "I'll usually start with vegetable stock instead of just water, but you can use chicken stock or beef stock — whatever you like better."
Once it's got a complicated, home-cooked flavor from the stock, Kimberly recommends tossing in some bacon or ham hocks to make the dish taste smoky. Some hot sauce or chili flakes (or both) wouldn't hurt the dish, either. For extra heat, opt for cayenne or smoked paprika. To take your braised kale in the opposite direction, a small amount of sugar or honey can sweeten it if you're still worried about having too bitter of a taste. You've also got pantry staples like garlic cloves, bell peppers, and thinly sliced carrots which you can mix in with the kale. If the results are smoky, earthy, and bold then you've got the Southern style kale you're looking for.