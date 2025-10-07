For Tender And Flavorful Kale, Cook It Like The Southerners Do

Freshly cooked collard greens are a well-regarded Southern dish, but the earthy taste and texture are hard to replicate if you don't have access to fresh collards. We'll make no claim that it can be exactly replicated, but if you need a substitute, there are a few ways to mess around with kale. This green cabbage has a bitter flavor profile that can be an acquired taste, but if you know what you're doing it can be loosened and sweetened into something more approachable (not unlike the strategies for removing bitterness from collard greens). In the case of kale, you can try braising it to give it a Southern flair.

We spoke to Kimberly L., a former chef and the founder of Fifth Fork kitchenware brand, who said that braising kale is a great way to go. "Growing up, we didn't cook kale," she said. "We cooked collard greens. But now I live in Australia and I can't get collard greens, so I do cook Southern-style kale." More specifically, Kimberly says that braising kale will break down its tough texture and soften its more bitter notes. "Slow cooking in a flavorful liquid will soften the leaves and let them soak up the seasoning you've added," she said. This is a great way to make hearty kale in a style reminiscent of other Southern greens.