Don't Even Hesitate To Send Your Chicken Dish Back At A Restaurant If You Spot This

Aside from undercooked chicken tasting disgusting, if it hasn't reached an internal temperature of 165 degrees Fahrenheit, it puts you at risk of becoming very ill. Most people are likely aware of the danger of contracting salmonella, but you could also come down with a case of Campylobacteriosis, caused by consuming bacteria called Campylobacter jejuni. Then, there is Perfringens food poisoning, which can occur after ingesting Clostridium perfringens. All of these illnesses may cause symptoms such as diarrhea and cramps. Yet, for certain at-risk segments of the population, it could be much worse. Children, older adults, and anyone who is immunocompromised often experience more severe symptoms, including death in rare cases.

You might think that you could just eat around a bit that doesn't look quite cooked through and be fine, but you're playing with fire if you take that route. And if that strategy isn't successful, no amount of chugging water or attempting to purge the problematic protein is going to help. Once you've contracted a foodborne illness, all you can do is suffer through the symptoms until it works itself out of your system.

You could bring a digital thermometer into the restaurant to ensure your chicken is fully cooked, but that's a little over the top and would probably offend the chefs. Your best bet is to cut into the thickest part of the poultry and inspect the color. Although Andrew Zimmern says it is okay for chicken to be pink on the inside in some instances, it's wise to err on the side of caution and look for completely white meat with clear juices running through. If that's not the case, you should swallow your fear of being viewed as overdramatic and send that dish back.