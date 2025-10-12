Don't Even Hesitate To Send Your Chicken Dish Back At A Restaurant If You Spot This
Some would say that no food is more American than a greasy cheeseburger, but that isn't quite accurate, considering people in the U.S. consume more chicken than beef. And no offense to any home cooks out there, but chicken always tastes better at a restaurant. Still, if you order a poultry dish and notice a pink hue when you cut it open, it's time to call your server over and ask for something to be done about it before digging in.
Most folks don't want to be that person who nitpicks restaurant cuisine. However, there are some entirely valid reasons to reject food served to you. For example, you can send a dirty dish back at a restaurant, and you're entirely within your rights to have that situation rectified. Likewise, the staff would appreciate it if, rather than scarfing down half your order before asking for a new one, you immediately inform the kitchen that they are undercooking the chicken. It's not just that the meat will have a slimy, gelatinous texture. That's enough for me right there, but undercooked chicken could also give rise to a host of foodborne illnesses that will be most unpleasant. In some cases, it can even result in hospitalization or worse.
Undercooked chicken at a restaurant is dangerous
Aside from undercooked chicken tasting disgusting, if it hasn't reached an internal temperature of 165 degrees Fahrenheit, it puts you at risk of becoming very ill. Most people are likely aware of the danger of contracting salmonella, but you could also come down with a case of Campylobacteriosis, caused by consuming bacteria called Campylobacter jejuni. Then, there is Perfringens food poisoning, which can occur after ingesting Clostridium perfringens. All of these illnesses may cause symptoms such as diarrhea and cramps. Yet, for certain at-risk segments of the population, it could be much worse. Children, older adults, and anyone who is immunocompromised often experience more severe symptoms, including death in rare cases.
You might think that you could just eat around a bit that doesn't look quite cooked through and be fine, but you're playing with fire if you take that route. And if that strategy isn't successful, no amount of chugging water or attempting to purge the problematic protein is going to help. Once you've contracted a foodborne illness, all you can do is suffer through the symptoms until it works itself out of your system.
You could bring a digital thermometer into the restaurant to ensure your chicken is fully cooked, but that's a little over the top and would probably offend the chefs. Your best bet is to cut into the thickest part of the poultry and inspect the color. Although Andrew Zimmern says it is okay for chicken to be pink on the inside in some instances, it's wise to err on the side of caution and look for completely white meat with clear juices running through. If that's not the case, you should swallow your fear of being viewed as overdramatic and send that dish back.