This Staple Baking Ingredient Can Help You Fix Scratched Dishes

White plates or bowls are great ways to show off your prettiest cooking, as they really bring out the food's colors. Unfortunately, they also really show off any scratches and scuffs the dishware acquires over the years. Without special chemicals or cleaning products, it can seem impossible to get your spiderwebbed dishes looking shiny and new again. Oddly enough, the quick fix for this issue is one of many vintage baking ingredients grandma always cooked with — cream of tartar.

The technique is very simple, only requiring cream of tartar, a rag, and water. Apply a liberal coating of cream of tartar to any scratched dish. Then, add some droplets of water before rubbing gently but firmly across the entire surface with a wet rag or scouring pad, turning the cream of tartar into a paste. As you do, you should begin to see the thin dark cracks disappear as if by magic. Fully wash the dish and dry it with a soft microfiber cloth, and you're set without needing to use any specialty products.

Try testing the cream of tartar on the back of a dish first to see if the surface is strong enough to withstand vigorous rubbing. This technique will help you clean vintage dishes the right way as well as keep new dishes shining.