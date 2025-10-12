This Is Why Alton Brown Keeps A Brick In His Kitchen

As far as celebrity chefs go, Alton Brown is considered fairly down to earth when it comes to his cooking. The star of Food Network's "Good Eats" and "Cutthroat Kitchen" will sometimes put together complicated dishes, but just as often Brown is making the perfect cup of coffee or a simple, no-nonsense omelet (which is his favorite food). So it's either no surprise or just a mild surprise that he swears by keeping a brick in his kitchen. Which raises the question: What can you do with a brick?

This is the wrong question, though. Brown has tapped into the correct question: What can't you do with a brick? According to a story Brown likes to tell, the idea came to him just a day after spending a bunch of money on an Italian meat tenderizer. The next morning, he walked into his garden shed, saw a pile of bricks, and had an idea. He wrapped up a brick in foil (for sanitary reasons) and found that it did just as good of a job as his pricey tenderizer. Tenderizing is mostly just smashing, after all. Subsequently, according to an interview with Fox 11, whenever he was in the kitchen, he began asking himself, "Can I do it with a brick?" More often than you'd expect, the brick works.