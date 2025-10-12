The State That Loves Texas Roadhouse The Most Isn't Texas

There's no question that Texas Roadhouse is beloved all across America. The steakhouse chain has been steadily on the rise since opening its first location in 1993, and it recently dethroned Olive Garden as America's top casual dining chain. However, there's one state that stands out for its surprisingly strong devotion to Texas Roadhouse, and it's not the chain's namesake, Texas. Surprisingly, the state that searches for Texas Roadhouse on Google more than any other is Kentucky.

Not only do Kentuckians search for Texas Roadhouse at record levels, they also eschew their own namesake restaurant chain and search for the steakhouse more than Kentucky Fried Chicken (Incidentally, KFC opened its first location in Utah, and Colonel Sanders himself was from Indiana). Kentucky's Texas Roadhouse obsession may seem random, but it's actually quite logical. Texas Roadhouse is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, and the chain's first location was just across the border in Clarksville, Indiana.

If this is blowing your mind, it gets even better — the steakhouse's late founder, Kent Taylor, grew up in Louisville and called the Bluegrass State his home. The company was even founded with a $300,000 investment from three Kentucky doctors. That's right, Texas Roadhouse is about as Texan as Outback Steakhouse is Australian (in other words, really not at all).