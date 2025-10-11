Your Kitchen Sponge Is Dirtier Than You May Think — Here's What You Should Use Instead

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

You don't generally want to think about it, but there are all sorts of things in your kitchen that are probably dirtier than you assume. That handy kitchen towel hanging over the oven is likely disgusting, and most folks fail to clean their kitchen light switches as often as they should. It's not that people are purposely neglecting to keep their galleys spic-and-span — there are just some items and areas that are more prone to harboring bacteria. Unfortunately, one of those is the sponge you use to clean your dishes.

Researchers have found that kitchen sponges can sometimes house roughly the same amount of germs found on a toilet. In fact, due to the way they are constructed, they serve as better environments for bacteria to thrive than a petri dish. It's great for microbiologists, as it presents a unique method of researching bacteria in a lab, but not so great for your countertops.

All those little depressions that help you scrub away grime are a perfect habitat for various strains of bacteria, and when that sponge doesn't get dried out thoroughly after use, moisture is also helping them survive. Kitchen brushes tend to retain less germs than a sponge, making them a much better alternative for cleaning brand-new dishes or the same ones you've been familiar with for years. Given the amount of bacteria that can accumulate on a sponge, even a simple cotton dishcloth is better for washing things in your kitchen.