Don't Throw Away Cantaloupe Seeds — Turn Them Into A Salty Snack

If you've managed to buy the perfect cantaloupe without making any mistakes, you'll then want to make sure none of it goes to waste. This includes the seeds. Instead of throwing away the seeds from your next cantaloupe, try roasting them instead. To roast them, scrape them out of the melon and separate them from the orange cantaloupe guts webbed around them. You can also separate the seeds in the same way that makes separating pumpkin seeds from the pulp way easier — put them in a bowl of water and stir, which will help free the seeds. When you're done, rinse the seeds in a colander to remove any excess.

Once they're pulp-free, place the seeds in a bowl, add some olive oil and salt, and mix until the seeds are coated. Spread the seeds out on a baking sheet that's lined with aluminum foil and bake them at 425 degrees Fahrenheit for about 10 minutes. Be sure to check on the seeds every few minutes to make sure they aren't burning or if they need to bake for a longer period of time. If you hear them popping like popcorn inside your oven, place another sheet of aluminum foil over them from further popping. The cantaloupe seeds will have a nutty, salty flavor that's sure to become a new favorite snack. You can eat them as-is, or you can get a little more creative with your seeds.