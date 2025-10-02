The Family-Owned Taqueria With The Best Tacos In All Of California, According To Yelp

There are a lot of taco joints in California. Not only that, but there are a lot of really good taco joints there. With its proximity to Mexico, the Golden State has the highest population of people identifying as Hispanic or Latino in the United States. Naturally, Mexican food is plentiful. Choosing the absolute best taco in California sounds like an impossible task, but leave it to Yelp to figure it out. To find Yelp's top 100 taco spots of 2025, the crowdsourced review site tallied up positive hits on the taquerias listed on its site and discovered that Birrieria Familia Castro not only has the best tacos in the state but also ranked the highest overall in the country.

Birrieria Familia Castro is an unassuming, family-owned restaurant located in North Hollywood, about four miles north of Universal Studios Hollywood in Los Angeles. Gema and José Castro opened the business with their son, Anthony, and the food they create has been earning rave reviews from customers since its start.

As you can gather from the name, the restaurant serves up delicious birria tacos made with fresh, carefully selected ingredients — a recipe passed down from Anthony's great-grandmother. "We pride ourselves when it comes to our birria, from the time it's being made to after all is done. We remove all the extra fat from it so you just get the clear tenderness from the meat," Anthony shared (via Los Angeles Daily News).