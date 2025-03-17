Beef Isn't The Only Meat Used To Make Birria Tacos

In the U.S., when most people imagine delicious birria tacos, they think of spicy, juicy, and impossibly tender beef. The spiciness and juiciness are definitely part of birria, but beef isn't the only meat option. In fact, it isn't even the most traditional meat, nor are tacos the original way to enjoy this preparation.

Different Mexican states have varying versions of birria, but it's most strongly associated with Jalisco (which is also the birthplace of commercial tequila as well as mariachis). Here, people have been enjoying birria for centuries, typically in a stew made with goat or lamb. Beef isn't unheard of, but it's definitely not the most common meat for the traditional recipe. Why, then, do North Americans love beef birria?

Marc Marrone, executive chef at Arriba Abajo in Austin, Texas, theorizes that "beef became popular here for its broader appeal." Many people in the U.S. aren't used to eating goat (sadly), but they love beef, which works really well with birria. "Given the long braise on the protein for birria, a heartier and bolder protein is ideal so you maintain some flavor and texture," Marrone told The Takeout. "The muscle fibers in beef chuck and larger cuts lends itself well to a good braise." Marrone himself first tried birria the traditional way. "My first birria experience was in Mexico and it was made with goat, then I had it with beef in a few places as well."