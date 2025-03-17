Beef Isn't The Only Meat Used To Make Birria Tacos
In the U.S., when most people imagine delicious birria tacos, they think of spicy, juicy, and impossibly tender beef. The spiciness and juiciness are definitely part of birria, but beef isn't the only meat option. In fact, it isn't even the most traditional meat, nor are tacos the original way to enjoy this preparation.
Different Mexican states have varying versions of birria, but it's most strongly associated with Jalisco (which is also the birthplace of commercial tequila as well as mariachis). Here, people have been enjoying birria for centuries, typically in a stew made with goat or lamb. Beef isn't unheard of, but it's definitely not the most common meat for the traditional recipe. Why, then, do North Americans love beef birria?
Marc Marrone, executive chef at Arriba Abajo in Austin, Texas, theorizes that "beef became popular here for its broader appeal." Many people in the U.S. aren't used to eating goat (sadly), but they love beef, which works really well with birria. "Given the long braise on the protein for birria, a heartier and bolder protein is ideal so you maintain some flavor and texture," Marrone told The Takeout. "The muscle fibers in beef chuck and larger cuts lends itself well to a good braise." Marrone himself first tried birria the traditional way. "My first birria experience was in Mexico and it was made with goat, then I had it with beef in a few places as well."
New takes on a traditional dish
If you have the chance to ever try goat or lamb birria in Mexico, don't miss out on it. Heck, we'd heartedly advise you to go for even less common meats like rabbit or cow brain (which we've heard rumors about). But if you're somewhere like Texas, a beef birria — called birria de res in Mexico — is a perfect choice. Making this dish with cuts like brisket is a tasty take that speaks to the continued genius of Tex-Mex cuisine.
Marrone claims it's possible to even make a delicious meatless birria. "I have used jackfruit in a birria application," he said. "If cooked and combined gently with the birria flavors, it works really nice with the texture the jackfruit has." Why should vegetarians miss out on the fun?
That said, not every type of meat works well with birria. According to Marrone, "Most leaner, milder proteins wouldn't hold up as well to the bold flavors and long braise that makes birria great." He believes that "chicken, for starters, would get lost texturally and flavor-wise in this application." Keep this in mind while ordering birria tacos or other birria dishes, but don't be discouraged from playing in the kitchen. After all, food rules are meant to be broken — if done correctly and with intention. You can try delicious fusion recipes like birria ramen, birria gyozas, or the ever-popular quesabirria tacos. If you do, consider using meats that aren't beef.