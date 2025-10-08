Why Panera Bread's Crispani Flatbread Pizza Was A Total Failure

Panera Bread is best known for its variety of quality soups, but some of you may remember a time when Panera execs got it into their heads that the restaurant should be making pizza. Unfortunately, that idea didn't last long. Flatbread pizzas were removed from most menus in 2024, but you can still find them haunting dead links on the Panera website like tasty ghosts. What you might not be aware of is that the fast-dining eatery had an even earlier attempt at pizza that went awry back in 2006. Dubbed the "Crispani," it was only sold after 4 p.m. and seemed destined for failure almost from the beginning.

This was Panera Bread's first attempt at entering the pizza market, so it was a surprising and hype-inducing move. The enthusiasm didn't last, though. The problem was that the pizza was labor-intensive to make and took a long time to cook, cut, and serve. For workers who were already trained in quick sandwiches, this was a pretty big pivot. It was also a major change for Panera fans who expected to get their food faster and hotter than could be managed with these pizzas. Although the Crispani was beloved by many, its sales numbers began to decline while ingredient costs continued to rise. So, when absolute disaster struck, the cheesy, crunchy experiment was already on its way out.