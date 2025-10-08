Step Aside, Lemonade. Save Your Dill Pickles For Iced Tea Instead

Love it or hate it, the dill pickle-flavored beverage craze is far from over. Not only are major fast food brands like Sonic still hawking drinks like the Grillo's pickle-flavored Picklerita Slush (which is a pickle-flavored slushie with pickle juice-flavored popping bubbles), but even hotbeds for experimental food like the Minnesota State Fair are still coming out with new drinkable versions of pickles. According to the Minnesota State Fair website, vendor Loon Lake Iced Tea debuted a new iced tea at this year's fair that was "brewed black tea infused with dill pickle flavor and served with a dill pickle spear." The drink was garnished with "a rim of chamoy, Tajín, salt and dill."

I guess we've moved from pickling our cold Dr. Pepper to puckering up our iced tea now. Since the chances were slim that I'd be heading up north for the Minnesota State Fair, I thought I'd recreate this drink at home and see if it'd scratch an itch I didn't even know I had. I am, in fact, a big pickle juice person; I like sipping on an ounce when I'm particularly dehydrated, and iced tea is always a happy summer refresher for me. Has the legendary non-alcoholic patio drink, the Arnold Palmer, finally met its match?