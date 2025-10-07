The Devastating Perdue Farms Scandal That Almost Everyone Forgot About

In 2023, The New York Times exposed an open secret in the U.S. poultry industry: Children, many of them migrants, were working overnight shifts inside Perdue Farms plants. The report detailed minors cleaning dangerous equipment and handling raw poultry, jobs that violate federal child labor laws. Perdue Farms agreed to pay $4 million in restitution, money directed to impacted children and organizations like Kids in Need of Defense, along with a $150,000 civil penalty. Perdue, one of the country's largest chicken processors, issued a statement saying it "strongly disagreed" that it should be held liable, insisting the settlement was about avoiding a drawn-out fight with the Department of Labor rather than an admission of responsibility.

For a brand most consumers associate with tidy bags of chicken nuggets, the revelations cast a long shadow. The story also landed at a moment when the industry was already under fire for repeated recalls, from Perdue's own frozen nuggets pulled from shelves to millions of pounds of chicken recalled across the industry. Food safety scandals tend to dominate headlines, but the child labor crisis revealed something deeper. A systemic failure in oversight and accountability.