Wegmans' Cheese Faces Recall Over Listeria Concerns — Here Are The 10 Impacted States

Heads up, Wegmans shoppers — the grocery store chain that was once involved in one of the strangest food recalls in U.S. history (That being frozen hash browns contaminated with fragmented golf balls) has once again been hit with another recall. This time, it's soft cheese that's causing the problem. The reason several of Wegman's cheese products have been recalled is that they might be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, which has the potential to cause serious foodborne illness.

Four products are affected, including Wegmans Assorted Cheese Flight (One pound, UPC: 2-77100-00000-0); Wegmans Caramel Apple Pecan-topped Brie Cheese (13 ounces, UPC: 2-77645-00000-3); Wegmans Grilling Camembert with Tapenade & Roasted Tomatoes (10 ounces, UPC: 2-77297-00000-0); and Wegmans Medium Camembert Soft Ripened Cheese (8.8 ounces, UPC: 77890-53515) with the best-by dates 7/26/25, 8/12/25, and 8/19/25.

The cheese was sold in Washington, D.C., Connecticut, Delaware, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Virginia. The potentially contaminated products were available for sale between July 1 and August 12, 2025.