The Colonial Era Apple Orchard That's Still Serving Up Fresh Pies Using A Vintage Recipe
If you've ever made note of the meme about "the 97 year old NYC diner that still serves their Coke the old-fashioned way" (referring to Lexington Candy Shop, which is one of many restaurants turning 100 this year), then you know that history has strong appeal when it comes to food. It's natural to want to feel some connection to the past, especially in today's ultra-modern world, and it's heartening to see institutions built to last. That's why, if you happen to swing by Middlefield, Connecticut, you'll want to visit Lyman Orchards, which dates back to the colonial era and was recently named the best apple orchard in the country.
The orchard was started by John and Hope Lyman, who bought the land in 1742, over thirty years before the signing of the Declaration of Independence. The land has stayed in the Lyman family ever since, and it's accumulated a good amount of history in the meantime. It was rumored to be a stop on the Underground Railroad, it was later the site of an actual railroad, and it housed the founder of a successful company that sold gun sights. But today, it's best known for rows upon rows of apple trees, not to mention a delectable fresh apple pie made from an old family recipe.
Lyman Orchards doesn't just offer apples
Lyman Orchards' pies come not only in apple, but in many other kinds of fruit as well: cherry, blueberry, strawberry rhubarb (toxic leaves not included), and more. The baked goods don't stop there, either, with Lyman also offering products like apple cider donuts (which can cure your fear of frying if you make them yourself), muffins in seven different flavors, and an assortment of breads and cookies. These products are available in the Apple Barrel farm market on the property, as well as for online ordering (at least for the pies).
Just like any self-respecting apple picking establishment, Lyman Orchards has plenty of activities for the fall. There's a corn maze for all the kids and their parents to get lost in as well as a beer tasting nearby on certain days of the week; a haunted house attraction regarded as one of the best in the region (rated PG-13, so maybe don't take your youngest kids); and a Halloween brunch the Sunday before the big day, hosted at the orchard's pub (oh right, the orchard has a pub, too — did we forget to mention that?). All in all, it's a perfect setting for whatever autumnal activities you've daydreamed about all summer.