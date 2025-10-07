Whatever You Do, Don't Clean Stainless Steel Appliances With This Kind Of Material

Stainless steel is one of the more resilient cooking materials on the market, but that doesn't mean it's invincible. Every cooking pot, stovetop, kettle, and utensil that uses stainless steel has a thin layer of chromium oxide meant to safeguard the metal over time. Unfortunately, that surface shows even delicate fingerprints unless you clean it well. That's where you need to start being careful. Even hard brushes can make scratches in this protective surface, which can mean long-term damage that only shows up months or years later. Thus, scouring pads, steel wool, and metal scrapers are a no-go with stainless steel.

While this may seem somewhat straightforward, you'd be surprised to learn that some unexpected cleaning products can still cause damage. Melamine sponges, such as a Mr. Eraser, are meant to remove layers of dirt and grime, but they do the same to layers of chromium. The Pink Stuff is also a no-go, as the quartz grit in it can wear down the chromium layer just as much as brushes and scouring sponges, leaving the metal dull and lacking shine. These poor maintenance choices may exacerbate food sticking, leading to increased difficulty in cleaning later. So whether you have a very useful stainless steel prep table or just a stainless steel colander, you need to be aware of what products you are using on it.