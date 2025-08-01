Cloudy Stainless Steel Cookware? Reach For This Pantry Staple

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When you first begin using stainless steel cookware, the silver sheen of each pan is undeniably satisfying. After making sure your stainless steel pans are non-stick and then cooking up a slew of delicious meals, it won't be long before your pans develop cloudy spots and stains. This isn't anything you did wrong, but it shouldn't be ignored, either. Luckily, there's a kitchen cleaning magic trick hiding right in your pantry that will help you bring the shine back to your cookware.

You may already use distilled white vinegar for cleaning around your home, but this superhero of the home can also be used to remove those unsightly marks from stainless steel cookware. Fill the pot or pan with three parts distilled white vinegar and one part water and place it on a burner. Once the contents begin to boil, turn off the heat and let it soak for several minutes before rinsing the cookware and thoroughly drying it. The stains should either be gone or easily removed with the next cleaning. Another method you can use is cleaning these pots and pans with a stainless steel cleaner like Barkeeper's Friend which works to break apart residue with the use of oxalic acid. Repeat the cleaning process any time you notice the stains returning.